Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Raveena Tandon On Debut Film 'Patthar Ke Phool': My Friends Were More Excited That I Was Doing A Film With Salman Khan

Raveena Tandon On Debut Film ‘Patthar Ke Phool’: My Friends Were More Excited That I Was Doing A Film With Salman Khan

Raveena Tandon speaks up about her debut film ‘Patthar Ke Phool’ completing 32 years. She says more than her, her friends were excited that she was doing a film with Salman Khan.

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 6:13 pm

Raveena Tandon made her debut in ‘Patthar Ke Phool’ in 1991, which completes 32 years of its release this year. ‘Patthar Ke Phool’ also starred Salman Khan opposite Raveena. It was directed by Anant Balani, produced by G. P. Sippy and written by Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan. The film was one of the highest-grossing films of that year. Raveena won Best Female Debut at Filmfare Awards for this film. Since then, Raveena Tandon never looked back. She gave many brilliant performances in her career.

In a previous interview, she had stated, “I said yes, my friends were more excited that I was doing a film with Salman Khan and they said, ‘Iske baad tujhe picture nahi karni toh na bol de par yeh to kar.”

‘Patthar Ke Phool’s nine songs were smash hits and were composed by Raamlaxman (arranged by Uttam Singh) and the singers are S.P. Balasubramanyam, Lata Mangeshkar and Amit Kumar. ‘Sun Dilruba’, ‘Na Jaa Na Jaa’, ‘Kaabhi Tu Chhaliya Lagta Hai’, ‘Tumse Jo Dekhte Hi Pyaar Hua’, ‘Maut Se Kya Darna’, ‘Deewana Dil Bin Saajna Ke Maane Na’, ‘Saajna Tere Bina Kya Jeena’, ‘Aaja Aaja Aaja’ and ‘Jab Bhi Milo’ are still played on radio and are viewed widely on YouTube.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena was last seen in the blockbuster ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ which is the second highest-grossing Indian film ever. The movie has set a new benchmark in the Indian film industry by breaking all box-office records. She also made a big wave with ‘Aranyak’ on OTT for which she has bagged a lot of awards. Raveena will be next seen in T-series family entertainer ‘Ghudchadi’ alongside Sanjay Dutt and Arbaaz Khan’s upcoming social drama ‘Patna Shukla’. She has recently finished shooting for a Disney+ Hotstar web series. She will soon start shooting for ‘Aranyak 2’.

