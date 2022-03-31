Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Rashmika Mandanna Shares A BTS Pic With Amitabh Bachchan From Sets Of 'Goodbye'

Actress Rashmika Mandanna who will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Goodbye' recently shared an BTS image with the actor from sets. Check out the post below-

Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 8:25 pm

Tollywood actress, Rashmika Mandanna will make her Bollywood debut with ‘Mission Majnu’ alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Goodbye’ directed by Vikas Bahl. 

Recently, Mandanna shared a BTS picture from the sets of movie with Amitabh Bachchan. The picture shows both the actors standing side by side and interacting with the team on the sets of the movie. The photo was taken in Rishikesh. She captioned the post saying, ''Only and only gratitude smiles and love! @amitabhbachchan ’'.


According to the Times of India, before this post, the actress shared a note for all those who are going through ‘painful or unbearable’ moments. She said in the note,

'The world’s a much better place with you in it!  
By you I mean all of you.. you all make me so happy and each one of you is so important.. so if any of you are finding today difficult, painful, or unbearable.. I know how you feel and so know that here I am sending you my love and power to get through today.. one step at a time..  you’ll be fine, keep telling yourself that.

This too shall pass 
I love you all! ’'.


Mandanna’s latest release was ‘Pushpa’ with actor Allu Arjun. The actress has couple of films on her plate. She is in talks with Dharma Productions for a film and has the much awaited ‘Pushpa 2’ as well. 

