Rapper Drake Mocks Grammys: 'Just The Opinion Of A Group Of People'

Rapper Drake, who is a five-time Grammy winner, has taken a dig at the ongoing 66th edition of Grammy Awards.

Drake and 21 Savage were nominated for four categories but failed to clinch the award in any category.

The rapper, performed in Tampa, Florida, instead of attending the ceremony. He took to the Stories section of his Instagram story, and said, “All you incredible artistes remember this show isn’t the facts it’s just the opinion of a group of people who’s name are kept a secret… (literally you can google it). Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn’t dictate sh**in our world”.