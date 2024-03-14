Actor Ranvir Shorey realised a very important thing about the industry when he was a child. As his father was in film business, he understood that, ''Whether an actor is successful or not unsuccessful, one thing that is common between both of them is that they both get typecast''.
Ranvir, 51, who is better known for playing comic roles, said that he had to always watch out for being typecast. Since the beginning of his career, he promised himself that he would never repeat a role or a part.
Looking back at some of his films like 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' and 'Bheja Fry', Ranvir said even though those films did very well, he never wanted to do similar kind of roles and sacrificed some lucrative offers. ''They were paying me well, but I made the sacrifice of not taking those roles for this larger dream of never being typecast and never repeating a part. It has been a conscious decision and not been an easy one, but definitely, a satisfying one. I can look back at my career and say that, 'I have not repeated any roles'.''
In his career of spanning more than two decades, Ranvir almost worked in all platforms. But he feels work-wise, he hasn't got his due yet but acting-wise, he has got his due from the audience. ''I have got appreciation as an actor and will say I have got more than my due,'' said the 'Sunflower 2' actor.
He added, ''I don't think I have got the kind of work that I would have got. It's not just about talent and work in this business. There are a lot of other factors about who gets how much work. There's networking, politics, and a lot of other things, which I'm not so good at. That again is a flaw in me because one doesn't just need talent and hard work. One should also know how to network, how to play the political game and all that. Unfortunately, I haven't learned those things.''