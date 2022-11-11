Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Pose Together After Long, Fans Say 'Power Couple'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally made their first joint appearance at an awards event on Thursday after several months and they looked very much in love while holding each other and posing for the camera. Their absence from social together led to their separation rumours despite reacting to each other's posts on social media.

On Thursday, they complemented each other in their stylish avatars as they attended the GQ Men Of The Year awards together.

Deepika looked ethereal in a red blouse with a matching blazer and pants while Ranveer was spotted in a navy blue non-formal suit with a dragon motif on the pants. His golden neck accessory worn over a black shirt gained attention. At the award function, Ranveer was given the Actor of the Year award for his performance in the film 83 and Deepika was named the Global Fashion Personality for her multiple international brand endorsements.

A fan commented on a video of them shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, "Finally they are together thank God stayed together forever." Another wrote, “They complement each other so much definitely made for each other.” “So good to see them together after so long,” read yet another comment.

A fan also called them, “Most powerful couple of India.” A person wrote for their choice of outfits, “Oh You Guys Slay.”

Ranveer was last seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which did not perform well at the box office. His upcoming films include Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, in which he stars alongside Pooja Hegde, and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt.