Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Join Ambani Family To Celebrate Ganesh Visarjan Procession, Check Out Videos

Several Bollywood celebrities shared wishes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi this year, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and others. Salman Khan even attended his sister Arpita Khan’s annual Ganesh Chaturthi get-together, and performed the aarti as well.

Now, adding to the list of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh joined members of the Ambani family during their Ganesh Visarjan procession. Videos of the celebrations are now viral on social media.

The Ganesh Visarjan ceremony was organised by industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, and Deepika-Ranveer joined them on a truck decorated with flowers. While Deepika was spotted sitting on the floor, Ranveer was at his best and danced during the Ganesh Visarjan procession. They were joined by Akash Ambani’s wife Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant, who will be married to Anant Ambani, expectedly soon.

Check out the videos:

Earlier this week, Ranveer bagged the Filmfare award for Best Actor for his performance in the sports drama ‘’83’, wherein he played former India cricket captain Kapil Dev. The trophy to him was presented by his wife Deepika, who also appeared in the film as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi.

Work wise, Ranveer was last seen in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, which tanked at the box office. He has completed shooting for his next, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ along with Alia Bhatt. He also has Rohit Shetty's comedy film ‘Cirkus' in pipeline.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Pathaan’ with Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Project K’ with Prabhas and ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan.