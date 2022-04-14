Randhir Kapoor On Ranbir-Alia Wedding: The Family Is Missing Rishi Kapoor A Lot

Actor Randhir Kapoor revealed that the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is a really emotional affair for the entire family. The couple is set to get married on April 14 in the presence of their close family members and friends in Mumbai, according to the Hindustan Times.

Randhir Kapoor said, “We are all so happy that they are getting married today. It is a very happy and joyous moment for us. To be honest, everyone is emotional today as well.” The thing that is bothering the entire family is the absence of late actor Rishi Kapoor.

“It is a big day for the family, and Chintu should have been here. We miss him every day, but today we are missing him more. But life goes on. It is nice to see Ranbir and Alia are starting this new chapter,” added Randhir Kapoor.

Randhir Kapoor’s acceptance about the wedding comes days after he denied having any information about the same. He added that, “I haven’t met anyone for the past one week. I was not well, and was at home only. Now, I have been told to go to their house for the wedding, and only after reaching the venue, I will be discussing the reception with the family.”

While concluding the veteran actor brought up Rishi Kapoor again and said, “Hope Rishi would have been here to witness this moment. I am missing him so much today.”

The pre-wedding festivities of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started on April 13 with mehendi and sangeet. The couple was not spotted, however, actor Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were papped while heading to the venue.