Randeep Hooda Gets Discharge From Hospital Post Knee Surgery

Actor Randeep Hooda was released from a Mumbai hospital today (March 4) following a successful knee surgery. The actor was injured on the set of his upcoming web series 'Inspector Avinash'.

Hooda, dressed in a red printed t-shirt and blue shorts, was seen using a walker to get into his car.

The actor underwent knee surgery on Wednesday (March 2) at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He injured his knee while filming a scene for 'Inspector Avinash' with co-star Amit Sial last month and was admitted to the hospital for treatment on March 1.

Hooda uploaded a picture from the hospital bed on Friday (March 4).

Hooda injured the same knee while filming an action sequence for Salman Khan's 2021 release 'Radhe’.

'Inspector Avinash', it is a crime thriller show directed by Neeraj Pathak of Sunny Deol-starrer 'Bhaiji Superhit' fame.

The 'Radhe' actor will next be seen in 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely,' where he will share the screen for the first time with actress Ileana D'Cruz. The film will investigate India's obsession with fair skin.