Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Randeep Hooda Gets Discharge From Hospital Post Knee Surgery

Actor Randeep Hooda who underwent a knee surgery on March 2, was discharged from the hospital on Friday (March 4).

Randeep Hooda Gets Discharge From Hospital Post Knee Surgery
Actor Randeep Hooda After Knee Surgery Instagram - @randeephooda

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 10:09 pm

Actor Randeep Hooda was released from a Mumbai hospital today (March 4) following a successful knee surgery. The actor was injured on the set of his upcoming web series 'Inspector Avinash'.

Hooda, dressed in a red printed t-shirt and blue shorts, was seen using a walker to get into his car.

Actor Randeep Hooda Outside Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital
Actor Randeep Hooda Outside Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Khabar Inshorts

Related stories

Randeep Hooda Undergoes Knee Surgery In A Mumbai Hospital

Randeep Hooda Injures Himself While Filming Action Sequence for His Upcoming Show 'Inspector Avinash'

Randeep Hooda Removed As Ambassador Of UN Treaty Over 'Joke' Against Mayawati

The actor underwent knee surgery on Wednesday (March 2) at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He injured his knee while filming a scene for 'Inspector Avinash' with co-star Amit Sial last month and was admitted to the hospital for treatment on March 1.

Hooda uploaded a picture from the hospital bed on Friday (March 4).

Hooda injured the same knee while filming an action sequence for Salman Khan's 2021 release 'Radhe’.

'Inspector Avinash', it is a crime thriller show directed by Neeraj Pathak of Sunny Deol-starrer 'Bhaiji Superhit' fame.

The 'Radhe' actor will next be seen in 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely,' where he will share the screen for the first time with actress Ileana D'Cruz. The film will investigate India's obsession with fair skin.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Randeep Hooda Randeep Hooda Injury Knee Surgery Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Inspector Avinash Mumbai Bollywood Salman Khan Hospital Discharge Action Sequence Randeep Hooda India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Fringe Political Groups Are Troubling Indian Films Over And Over Again!

How Fringe Political Groups Are Troubling Indian Films Over And Over Again!

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court