Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor Put A Hold on Luv Ranjan's Film, Here's Why

The enormous fire at Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri has now delayed the film shooting of Luv Ranjan's untitled movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shradha Kapoor. A source told Mid-Day that Ranbir is currently shooting for 'Animal' and after he completes the schedule of the crime drama helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the 'Brahmastra' promotions, He will then return to film the song for Luv Ranjan's film.

Additionally, it will give the production design team enough time to completely recreate the set.

One person perished in the fire, which occurred on July 29 in the early evening. Ten fire engines were dispatched to the scene after the fire brigade was notified at 4:28 pm. The Level 2 fire caused Sooraj Barjatya's production company to lose two enormous sets built for its coming-of-age movie. Rajveer (Sunny Deol's son), Paloma (Poonam Dhillon's daughter), and Avnish (Barjatya's son) make their acting debuts in the film, which has not yet been given a title.

The tabloid reported that one scene was a reproduction of the streets in Thailand, the source continues. The group was scheduled to begin filming a song on August 3 and continue through August 10. They spent practically a crore on the opulent setup. The second setup was to be employed on August 27, 28, and 29 when the cast and crew needed to film some critical scenes. Sooraj was scheduled to attend those segments.

Filming of these scenes will probably be put off until the end of the year because both sets are irreparably destroyed. Avnish has scheduled a trip to Thailand for December through January 2023. Since things have changed recently, he might film the song in different parts of Thailand. The 'Talkie' segments will be filmed in Mumbai later this year.