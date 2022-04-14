Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor Has A Special Request Before His Wedding To Alia Bhatt

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is known to keep a low profile always. He has made a special request to all ahead of his wedding to actress Alia Bhatt.

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 3:59 pm

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and actress Alia Bhatt are expected to tie the knot today, April 14. The couple's mehendi and haldi rites have concluded, and they are preparing for the pheras in the afternoon. However, before the rituals begin, as per reports, Ranbir Kapoor has a tiny desire for his wedding.

It’s a known fact that Ranbir Kapoor maintains a low profile at all times. Kapoor likes to keep things simple, whether it's for his wedding or his public appearances. Keeping the same spirit, Ranbir Kapoor requested all to have a modest and traditional ceremony for his wedding. He also requested that his film’s songs not to be played during his and Alia Bhatt's wedding.

As per a report on India Today, Ranbir Kapoor was asked yesterday if songs from ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ or ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ will be played during the wedding, and he said, "No chance!"

As of now, many celebs have already arrived at the wedding venue, Vastu. While no phones or cameras are allowed inside the venue, it has been said that the couple will come out and pose for the media around 7 PM tonight.

This promises to be their first official interaction with the media as husband and wife. According to India Today, their wedding guest list includes celebs like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Rohit Dhawan, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar and a few close Bollywood celebrities.

