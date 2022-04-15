Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Couple Relives Neetu Singh And Rishi Kapoor's Wedding Memories

Actress Alia Bhatt and actor Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 in presence of their close family and friends. The wedding took place at Kapoor’s Mumbai residence Vastu. Soon after the ceremony, the couple made their first public appearance post-marriage and everyone was seen showering them with love and congratulatory messages.

The couple raised a toast on their wedding day, reliving the wedding memories of Kapoor’s parents Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor. A picture of Kapoor and Bhatt raising the toast soon surfaced online and went viral with a similar past picture of Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor raising a toast on their wedding day.

For the unversed, Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor got married on January 22, 1980. However, their engagement was on April 13, 1979, just a day before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding.

Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor, who are Ranbir Kapoor’s cousins, also attended the wedding. Businessman Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani were also present for the wedding along with celebs Shweta Bachchan, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukherji.

After the wedding, Bhatt took to her Instagram to make an official announcement with dreamy pictures of the newlyweds. She captioned the pictures as, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia (sic)"