Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Couple Relives Neetu Singh And Rishi Kapoor's Wedding Memories

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who got hitched on April 14, relived the wedding memories of Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor by raising a toast after the ceremony.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Couple Relives Neetu Singh And Rishi Kapoor's Wedding Memories
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Instagram/ @aliaabhatt

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 2:15 pm

Actress Alia Bhatt and actor Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 in presence of their close family and friends. The wedding took place at Kapoor’s Mumbai residence Vastu. Soon after the ceremony, the couple made their first public appearance post-marriage and everyone was seen showering them with love and congratulatory messages. 

The couple raised a toast on their wedding day, reliving the wedding memories of Kapoor’s parents Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor. A picture of Kapoor and Bhatt raising the toast soon surfaced online and went viral with a similar past picture of Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor raising a toast on their wedding day. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Related stories

Neetu Kapoor To Paparazzi After Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Everything Is Done, Now You All Can Sleep In Peace

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor And Other Celebs Congratulate The Newlyweds

Neetu Kapoor Finally Speaks Up About Getting Back To Work After Rishi Kapoor’s Demise

For the unversed, Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor got married on January 22, 1980. However, their engagement was on April 13, 1979, just a day before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. 

Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor, who are Ranbir Kapoor’s cousins, also attended the wedding. Businessman Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani were also present for the wedding along with celebs Shweta Bachchan, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukherji. 

After the wedding, Bhatt took to her Instagram to make an official announcement with dreamy pictures of the newlyweds. She captioned the pictures as, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia (sic)"

Tags

Art & Entertainment Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Alia-Ranbir Marriage Neetu Singh Neetu Kapoor Rishi Kapoor Wedding Best Moments Art And Entertainment Neetu Kapoor Rishi Kapoor Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor India Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

From Drones For Sanitising To Robots In Isolation Wards: How Indians Are Innovating To Fight Coronavirus

From Drones For Sanitising To Robots In Isolation Wards: How Indians Are Innovating To Fight Coronavirus

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands