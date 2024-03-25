On Monday, on the occasion of Holi, a new film of Ram Charan has been announced. It is tentatively titled 'RC17'. It will be Ram Charan's 17th film which will be directed by 'Pushpa' fame director Sukumar.
The makers of 'RC17' announced the news today, March 25. Sharing a picture of the 'RRR' actor and Sukumar, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "Mighty forces reunite for an earth-shattering magnum opus. Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan X The Maverick Director @aryasukku X Rockstar @ThisisDSP X @MythriOfficial X @SukumarWritings = #Raring2Conquer. #RC17 is all set to add new colours to the Indian Cinema (sic)." In the pic, both were seen embracing each other.
'RC17' marks Sukumar and Ram Charan's second collaboration after 2018 blockbuster 'Rangasthalam'. Nothing about the movie has been revealed yet but as per reports, the production will commence later this year. The film is reportedly releasing in the last quarter of 2025.
Recently, Ram Charan shared pics with Janhvi Kapoor on the occasion of the pooja ceremony of their upcoming film, 'RC16'. Buchi Babu Sana will direct the film. The film marks the first collaboration between Janhvi and Ram Charan.
Charan will also be seen in 'Game Changer' which is directed by Shankar. It also stars Kiara Advani that marks her first film with Ram Charan and her South debut.
Ram Charan's last movie was 'RRR' which received global acclamations. Its song 'Naatu Naatu' also won an Oscar for Best Original Song.
On the other hand, Sukumar's last film as a director was 'Pushpa' that was released in 2021. 'Pushpa: The Rise' starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, broke several records at the box office and it was a blockbuster. The second instalment, 'Pushpa: The Rule' will release this year in August. Apart from Allu Arjun, the franchise also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.