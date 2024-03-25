On the other hand, Sukumar's last film as a director was 'Pushpa' that was released in 2021. 'Pushpa: The Rise' starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, broke several records at the box office and it was a blockbuster. The second instalment, 'Pushpa: The Rule' will release this year in August. Apart from Allu Arjun, the franchise also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.