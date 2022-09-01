Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao Feels Thor Is The 'Most Filmy Avenger'

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is a 'Thor' superfan by his own admission. The actor is mind blown by the filmy avatar of Thor in his fourth MCU solo film 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. The actor shared his thoughts and liking about the superhero in a special video where he can be seen lauding the film in the classic tapori style.

Thor, Rajkummar Rao
Thor, Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 6:42 pm

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is a 'Thor' superfan by his own admission. The actor is mind blown by the filmy avatar of Thor in his fourth MCU solo film 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. The actor shared his thoughts and liking about the superhero in a special video where he can be seen lauding the film in the classic tapori style.

Selling an "Ek Ka Teen," Rao then praises Thor, saying he's a three-in-one superhero with romance, comedy, and mind-bending action skills and adds that the movie is set to give viewers jaw-dropping reactions.

Elaborating his love for 'Thor: Love and Thunder', Rao said, "Thor is the most filmy Avenger of them all! When I watched Thor: Love and Thunder, all I could think of was how perfectly it combined drama, action, romance, and comedy. I was thoroughly entertained and I remember laughing so hard during the film. It is a classic entertainer - Chris Hemsworth has done absolute justice to the role."

Directed by Taika Waititi from a screenplay by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.

Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum have produced the movie along with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brian Chapek, Todd Hallowell, and Chris Hemsworth as executive producers.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Thor Movie Thor: Love And Thunder Rajkummar Rao Actor Rajkummar Rao Avengers Marvel Movies Art And Entertainment India
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights

Salman Rushdie Attack: Why Show Paranoia Over Representation Of Prophet Muhammad?

Salman Rushdie Attack: Why Show Paranoia Over Representation Of Prophet Muhammad?