'Stand Up Rahul', directed by Santo Mohan Veeranki, is a upcoming Telugu romantic-comedy starring actors Murali Sharma, Indraja, Vennela Kishore, and Varsha Bollamma among others

Still From 'Stand Up Rahul' Greatandhra.com

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 7:06 pm

The trailer of Telugu film ‘Stand Up Rahul’ was released on Friday (March 4). The movie stars Telugu actors Raj Tarun, Murali Sharma, Indraja, Vennela Kishore, and Varsha Bollamma among others, and is directed by Santo Mohan Veeranki.

The story revolves around the life of a young guy who is a wanna-be-comedian. The video starts with a with a disclaimer, “Do Not Use Headphones for better experience,” which is followed by a scene where Tarun can be seen performing a stand-up gig on stage.

After losing three jobs in a row, Tarun, joins a stand-up comedy club in Hyderabad. He was fired three times because of his sarcastic nature with his bosses. He cracks a cheesy bedroom joke right away in the trailer.

The trailer gives insight about the complicated relationship between Tarun’s character and his mother as she opposes of him becoming a stand-up comic.

Tarun and Bollamma are shown to be in love and in a live-in relationship in the movie. Their relationship and hardships are depicted subtly in the movie’s trailer.

The trailer also shows Vennela Kishore's character. Interestingly, the popular's actor's get-up is something unique and different.

Stand Up Rahul Trailer Release Poster
Stand Up Rahul Trailer Release Poster Handout

The film, billed as a coming-of-age feel-good romance comedy, is being co-produced by Nandkumar Abbineni and Bharath Maguluri under the banners of Dream Town Productions and HighFive Pictures.

The movie is set to hit the big screen on March 18.

