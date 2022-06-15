Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Raghava Lawrence To Play Lead In P Vasu's 'Chandramukhi 2'

Lyca Productions has announced that it is to produce the sequel to director P Vasu's 'Chandramukhi', which had Rajinikanth and Nayanthara playing the lead.

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 3:34 pm

Lyca Productions, one of Tamil cinema's top production houses, has announced that it is to produce the sequel to director P Vasu's blockbuster 'Chandramukhi', which had Rajinikanth and Nayanthara playing the lead.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Lyca said, 

Actor Raghava Lawrence too reacted to the announcement.

The first part, which was produced by Sivaji Productions as its 50th film in 2005, had Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika, Nayanthara, Nasser, and Vadivelu among others.

The remake of the Malayalam super hit 'Manachitrathazhu', 'Chandramukhi' was directed by P Vasu and went on to emerge as a phenomenal success.

Lawrence, had, some time ago, announced that he would be acting in the sequel, but had gone on to name a different production house as the producer. However, now, Lyca Productions has announced that it will be producing the project.

[With Inputs from IANS]

