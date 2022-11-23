Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Face Of Daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Fans Call Her Copy Of Nick Jonas

Bollywood diva and global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer Nick Jonas, posted her new picture of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. However, this time she ensured that a part of the toddler's face is visible. Taking to her Instagram Stories in the early hours of Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the photo in which Malti Marie was sleeping.

In the picture, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas leaned to one side inside the baby stroller. The baby wore a white sweater and a pink hat with a blanket wrapped around her. Malti Marie Jonas' eyes were covered with the warm cap.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka captioned the post, " I mean....(heart eyes and face with three hearts emojis)." Malti's pacifier and a toy were also seen next to her.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas married singer Nick Jonas in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Looking at her new picture, several of her fans commented that the kid looks like Nick Jonas. "If you look at her closely, she got Nick’s lips," wrote a fan.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be next seen in international projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. Priyanka's next Hindi film will be Farhan Akhtar-directed Jee Le Zaraa. The movie, set to get into production next year, also features Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.