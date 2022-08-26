Politicians Laud National Award-Winning Kannada Film 'Dollu'

'Dollu', a National Award-winning Kannada film, that has been winning the hearts of audiences is fast becoming a favourite of several politicians in the state.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah recently appreciated the film and now, BJP leaders Murugesh Nirani and Dr. Vijayendra have watched and praised the film.

The politicians watched a special screening of the film at the Orion Mall.

"'Dollu' has made us very proud. The team has worked on a beautiful film. This film should be watched by everyone in the state," said Murugesh Nirani and added that more such films should be made.

"Sagar Puranik and Pavan Wadeyar have worked on a great film. I lost my sense of time when I was watching the film. 'Dollu' has made Karnataka and India proud. I wish the team good luck and request every Kannadiga to watch the film," said Dr. Vijayendra.

Pavan Wadeyar's first production with Apeksha Purohit's Wadeyar Movies, 'Dollu', had bagged the awards for Best Kannada Film and Best Music Direction at the 68th National Awards.

The film has also won the Dadasabheb Phalke 2021 award, given for the best Kannada film, in conjunction with the Innovative International Film Festival.

Dollu is the debut film of National Award winner Sagar Puranik. Television actors Karthik Mahesh and Nidhi Hegde play the lead roles along with Babu Hiraniah, Chandra Mayur, Sharan Suresh. Ananth Kamath has scored the music for the film and cinematography is by Abhilash Kalathi.