You know what they say: if you watch rom-coms, you will know the ending already, but it’s how you get to the end that matters. ‘Players’ holds greater substance compared to many other movies Netflix has released over the past few months in this genre. It doesn’t require extensive exposition; the narrative, penned by Whit Anderson, gradually reveals itself as the plot progresses, more often than not also becoming predictable. But there are certain nuances and anecdotes that are carried forward from start to end, which was, thankfully, not left loose-ended. Though the film did have a few drawbacks like romanticizing how a news agency works, or what these ‘plays’ really are and how they all started, the bitter-sweet ending of the film made up for some parts of it. While Mack had the ‘main character energy,’ I would have really loved for the movie to have focused more on her back story.