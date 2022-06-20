Parineetii Actor Vishal Solanki Excited To Join Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural TV Series 'Naagin 6'

'Parineetii' actor Vishal Solanki is excited to join the cast of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural TV series 'Naagin 6' featuring Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal. The show airs on Colors TV.





"I'm excited to join the popular show as one of the protagonists. I will be introduced as a new charecter Rajesh Pratap Singh. It will be a parallel lead role and I will be seen as the protector and rescuer of Naagin (Tejasswi Prakash). I will help her to in her revenge," he says.



The actor who was also seen in 'Kumkum Bhagya' feels his hardwork and dedication helped him to get the opportunity to be part of mega show 'Naagin'.



He adds, "It is always a treat to work in Ekta (Kapoor) ma'am's show. While I was already shooting for her other show 'Parineetii', the casting head of her production house Balaji Telefilms, Sailesh Mehta loved my work so much. He insisted my name for 'Naagin'. And the team agreed and cast me. I feel it's all my hard work and dedication that helped me to get the opportunity."

[With Inputs From IANS]