Paras Arora To Play Lead Role In Family Drama 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan'

Paras Arora To Play Lead Role In Family Drama 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan'

'Udaan' actor Paras Arora has been roped in for the upcoming show 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan' in which he will be portraying a character full of positivity.

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 8:53 pm

Talking about the show, he said it is a story of a man in Punjab who is upset as his son went abroad. However, the son who is abroad is also not happy.

Sharing his experience of being part of the show, Paras said: "It's a surreal feeling. I look forward to a remarkable experience through my show 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan'. It feels like a homecoming, as an artist, I couldn't have asked for anything better. I am fortunate to have bagged this opportunity as it's definitely something very different from my previous characters."

He said: "When I was told about my character and the storyline that would follow, I was surprised and very excited. This is one special opportunity where a show allows me to perform a character that is so rare, loving, and believes in the goodness of people."

"I can't wait to watch the episodes on television as this show beautifully narrates the story of a family which is parted due to migration. We are putting in our best efforts as a team, and I hope it all reflects on the screen well. Fingers crossed," he concluded.

Paras is known for his role as Chhatrapati Shivaji in the historical show 'Veer Shivaji', Karan in 'Laal Ishq', Vikrant Raheja in 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', Dr Pramod Chautala in 'Kaatelal & Sons' among others.

'Dil Diyaan Gallaan' is all set to start on December 12 on Sony SAB.

