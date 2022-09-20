Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi: The Child Artistes In ‘Criminal Justice 3’ Remind Me Of My Young Days Of Acting, But I Was Never This Serious

Pankaj Tripathi, who is currently being seen on ‘Criminal Justice’s third season, speaks up about how the young child artistes from the show remind him of his younger days, and how the newer generation is so perceptive to everything around them.

Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice 3
Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice 3 Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 5:53 pm

Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra, silver medalist, LLB is back with his toughest case. The fan-favourite and critically acclaimed show is back with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder - her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’, directed by Rohan Sippy, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

As the series makes heads turn with its riveting story, Pankaj Tripathi talks about working with young talents in the latest season.

“We have two main child actors this season and they are so talented. They hold the same level of professionalism and practice that is expected of adults. It reminds me of my young days of acting too but I was never this serious. They are so dedicated to the art and are very perceptive of what is being done around them,” said the actor.

In the latest season of the award-winning ‘Criminal Justice’ franchise, Madhav Mishra struggles to put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client as the stakes get higher and riskier. With wit and humour by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of ‘Criminal Justice’ along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Film Actor Indian Actor Criminal Justice Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach Criminal Justice 3 Pankaj Tripathi Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC