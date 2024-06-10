Oozing Admiration, Ranveer Singh Hails Deepika Padukone As The ‘Queen Of Big Screen’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ marks another event film for Deepika who recently starred in a slew of tent poles like ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Fighter’. The actress also has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline in which she will be seen along with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. She will be seen in the role of Shakti Shetty in the film. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and belongs to his cop universe.