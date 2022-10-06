Nora Fatehi Joins The Ranks Of Jennifer Lopez And Shakira, To Perform At FIFA World Cup 2022

Nora Fatehi is truly one Bollywood actor-dancer who has the making of a true global icon. And now, she has done it yet again as her game-changing move has put India on the world map. If you are still guessing, Nora is all set to join the ranks of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira and will perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022. With her latest feat, she is the only actor to represent India and particularly South East Asia on the FIFA World Stage in December.

After record-breaking artists like Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, Nora is the next to feature in the FIFA music video that will see her both singing and performing the FIFA anthem this year. The song has been produced by RedOne, one of the most influential record producers in history, who also worked on FIFA anthems like Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka’ and ‘La La La’.

Check out the video:

In another milestone in her career as a true global artist, Nora will also perform at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup and interestingly, will also sing in Hindi. What makes this achievement even more noteworthy is the fact that this is India’s first representation at the FIFA World Cup.

While more details are unknown at this juncture, it is said that Nora is all set to put on a spectacular display that showcases her true prowess as a performing artist.

Meanwhile, on the work front, as ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is back with its tenth season after five long years, Nora is a judge on the show with actress Madhuri Dixit and director Karan Johar on the panel. Besides ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, Fatehi she also been the judge of the dance reality show, ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’.

In terms of Bollywood, she is all set to collaborate with Shehnaaz Gill, John Abraham, and Riteish Deshmukh in a multi-starrer directed by Sajid Khan. Titled ‘100%’, the film is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala, and is slated to release on Diwali 2023.

Nora will also be seen in ‘Thank God’, which features Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.