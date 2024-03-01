Art & Entertainment

Nirbhay Wadhwa Seeks To Delve Into Layers Of Lord Hanuman In 'Shrimad Ramayan'

Actor Nirbhay Wadhwa, who portrays the role of Lord Hanuman in the televison show 'Shrimad Ramayan', seeks to delve into the layers of the mighty warrior and unravel the divine bond between him and Lord Ram.

IANS
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
Nirbhay Wadhwa Photo: Instagram
So far, viewers have witnessed the journey of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman in 'vanvas', after Lord Ram's exile from Ayodhya. And now, Nirbhay has entered the show as Lord Hanuman, who is known for his unwavering devotion, bravery, and selflessness.

Talking about the same, Nirbhay said: "I have truly enjoyed watching the episodes of Shrimad Ramayan thus far and I now feel the responsibility to portray my character even more sharply since the entire cast has done such a wonderful job with their roles."

The actor has earlier portrayed Lord Hanuman in television shows like 'Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman', and 'Karmaphal Daata Shani'.

"As I step into the sacred shoes of Lord Hanuman, I am humbled by the opportunity to embody such a revered and beloved character yet again in my life. Through this portrayal, I seek to delve into the depths of this mighty warrior and unravel the divine bond between him and Lord Ram," he added.

The show stars Sujay Reu as Lord Ram, and Prachi Bansal as Sita. 'Shrimad Ramayan' airs on Sony.

