Nirbhay Wadhwa Seeks To Delve Into Layers Of Lord Hanuman In 'Shrimad Ramayan'

Actor Nirbhay Wadhwa, who portrays the role of Lord Hanuman in the televison show 'Shrimad Ramayan', seeks to delve into the layers of the mighty warrior and unravel the divine bond between him and Lord Ram.

So far, viewers have witnessed the journey of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman in 'vanvas', after Lord Ram's exile from Ayodhya. And now, Nirbhay has entered the show as Lord Hanuman, who is known for his unwavering devotion, bravery, and selflessness.