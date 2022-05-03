Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Nimrat Kaur Lashes Out At People For Trolling Her Weight Gain; Says They Don't Have 'Basic Courtesy'

Actress Nimrat Kaur faced incessant trolling on social media after she put on 20 kgs for her last film 'Dasvi'.

Updated: 03 May 2022 8:42 pm

Actress Nimrat Kaur for her role in her last film ‘Dasvi’ gained 20 kgs of weight. She was praised for her performance in the film but was trolled for the extra weight at the same time. While doing an interview with ETimes, Kaur spoke about the trolling and how people lack basic courtesy. 

The actress shared a long post on the trolls for her weight gain on social media a few days back. While talking about that, Kaur said, "Frankly, it was so much of trolls that I was referring to. That didn't happen to me. It was something that I experienced personally in day-to-day life. I am referring to people who were around me when I was gaining weight or had gained weight, not those who are hiding behind their gadgets. These are people whose minds have been conditioned in a manner that makes them feel that woh kisi ko bhi kuch bhi bol sakte hain (They can say anything to anyone) whether it is on someone's body or looks or even food habits (sic).”

She added, "It is as if they have a right to everyone's personal space, and don't realise the sanctity of what is right and what is wrong. No basic courtesy. This was not an unintentional space I was in.”

She shared the post on the weight gain and trolling on April 20. Since then, she has been facing trolls all over social media.

Professionally, Kaur last appeared in ‘Dasvi’ and is yet to announce her next venture.

