Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and the late Aaron Carter, had passed away in December; however the cause of her death was not disclosed at the time of her passing.
Now, as per the medical report released by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department and obtained by PEOPLE, it has been revealed that Bobbie Jean died at the age of 41 due to “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine,” further stating her death was accidental.
According to the report, Carter’s roommate last saw her at 6:30 AM and discovered her unresponsive on the bathroom floor about 30 minutes later. Subsequently, she was swiftly taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa in cardiac arrest, where she was declared dead at 8:02 AM.
The report additionally mentioned, in the ‘medical history’ category, that Carter had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, which was verified by her mother, Jane, who was identified as her next of kin. Carter was also prescribed several medications, including propranolol (for anxiety), omeprazole (for indigestion, heartburn, acid reflux), clindamycin (antibiotic), and quetiapine (for schizophrenia), to manage different medical conditions.
Bobbie Jean’s passing marked another unfortunate event in a string of tragedies for the Carter family. Her brother Aaron passed away in November 2022 at the age of 34, and her sister Leslie died in 2012 at the age of 25, with both of them struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues.
At the time of her death, officials had confirmed that Bobby Jean was on probation for cocaine possession. Her roommates had confirmed that ever since her release from prison in November, she hadn’t consumed any kind of drugs, which the authorities confirmed as no narcotics or paraphernalia were found in her home in December. Alongside, the authorities, affirming that there were no indications of foul play, remained with Carter’s 8-year-old daughter, Bella, until her next of kin arrived from Florida.
A source within the Carter family had confirmed to PEOPLE that Bobbie Jean Carter will be laid to rest in her native state of Florida.