At the time of her death, officials had confirmed that Bobby Jean was on probation for cocaine possession. Her roommates had confirmed that ever since her release from prison in November, she hadn’t consumed any kind of drugs, which the authorities confirmed as no narcotics or paraphernalia were found in her home in December. Alongside, the authorities, affirming that there were no indications of foul play, remained with Carter’s 8-year-old daughter, Bella, until her next of kin arrived from Florida.