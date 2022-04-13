Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Newly Engaged Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Eyeing A Property Worth $165 Million

Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking at moving into one of the most iconic properties in Southern California built by television mogul Aaron Spelling and his wife Candy.

Newly Engaged Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Eyeing A Property Worth $165 Million
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Credit: AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 1:02 pm

Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who recently got engaged in Paris, have already started looking for their dream home. They are on a hunt for a luxury mansion after their previous real estate deal could not happen.

The two were spotted househunting. According to Daily Mail, perhaps their next move will be into one of the most iconic properties in Southern California built by television mogul Aaron Spelling and his wife Candy. The two were spotted together at the extravagant property. The price for the property is said to be a whopping $165million and it was once called 'Spelling Manor'. It is located in the Los Angeles suburb of Holmby Hills. According to reports, The Manor is listed at a price that is three times the amount they had to pay for the recent home they were about to move into.

Related stories

Jennifer Lopez On Ben Affleck's Proposal: Nothing Fancy, But It Was The Most Romantic Thing I Could’ve Ever Imagined

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Engaged

Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion Spell Glam At iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022

Completed in 1990, in 2011, Spelling sold the home to British heiress and model Petra Ecclestone for a whopping $85million and also spent a reported $20million in renovations. Then in 2019, Ecclestone sold the property for $120million to an anonymous Saudi Arabian buyer. The house has 100 garage spaces, fourteen bedrooms, and 27 full bathrooms. It sits on 4.6 acres. It also includes a bowling alley, a plush movie theatre, tennis court, hair salon, and a pool and jacuzzi combo.

On the personal front, the couple shared the news of their second engagement in the JLo newsletter written to her fans recently. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Engaged Celebrity Wedding Celebrity Couple House Hunting Hollywood Actor/Actress Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dalapchand: A Slow Traveller’s Hideout In Sikkim

Dalapchand: A Slow Traveller’s Hideout In Sikkim

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands