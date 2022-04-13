Newly Engaged Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Eyeing A Property Worth $165 Million

Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who recently got engaged in Paris, have already started looking for their dream home. They are on a hunt for a luxury mansion after their previous real estate deal could not happen.

The two were spotted househunting. According to Daily Mail, perhaps their next move will be into one of the most iconic properties in Southern California built by television mogul Aaron Spelling and his wife Candy. The two were spotted together at the extravagant property. The price for the property is said to be a whopping $165million and it was once called 'Spelling Manor'. It is located in the Los Angeles suburb of Holmby Hills. According to reports, The Manor is listed at a price that is three times the amount they had to pay for the recent home they were about to move into.

Completed in 1990, in 2011, Spelling sold the home to British heiress and model Petra Ecclestone for a whopping $85million and also spent a reported $20million in renovations. Then in 2019, Ecclestone sold the property for $120million to an anonymous Saudi Arabian buyer. The house has 100 garage spaces, fourteen bedrooms, and 27 full bathrooms. It sits on 4.6 acres. It also includes a bowling alley, a plush movie theatre, tennis court, hair salon, and a pool and jacuzzi combo.

On the personal front, the couple shared the news of their second engagement in the JLo newsletter written to her fans recently.