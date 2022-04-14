Neetu Kapoor To Paparazzi After Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Everything Is Done, Now You All Can Sleep In Peace

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have tied the knot, and photos from their wedding have swept the internet. The elegant and minimalistic wedding is being loved by fans. Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor announced that there will be no reception for the duo when they greeted the media.

While it was previously reported that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding reception will take place on April 16 and 17, it now appears like the celebration may not take place at all. During an interaction with the media, mom Neetu Kapoor announced that there would be no reception.

She also thanked the media and asked them to bless Alia and Ranbir. She said, "Aap sab khush rehna aur Alia aur Ranbir ko khushiyaan. Wish them all the best." She said that now everyone can sleep since the wedding is over. "Ho gaya sab kuch. Abhi aap aaraam se so jao (Everything is done. Now you all can sleep in peace)," she was heard saying.

Alia Bhatt, who had kept her social media updates to a minimum during her wedding, has now posted gorgeous photographs from her intimate wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt wrote a heartwarming caption with the post, which read, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia (sic)."