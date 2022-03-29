Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Filmmakers Should Be Allowed To Add Their Perspective To Real Subjects

After the likes of actors Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the latest to join in appreciating ‘The Kashmir Files’. While the actor is yet to watch the film, he says that the film has touched on the subject in a way, which will, hopefully, lead to more films being made on the subject.

The film is based on the exodus of Kashmir Pandits from Kashmir in January 1990. Talking at a recent public event, Siddiqui said, “Every director has a style of making films. He made a film from his point of view, which is good. Others will also make films from their perspectives, in the future," as reported by Mashable India.

He adds, “Filmmakers should be allowed to add their own perspective to films based on real incidents. I cannot speak much more as I have not watched the film yet.”



The film has been doing extremely well despite the claims of a certain section of society that the film’s events are not accurate in nature. Calling the ‘exodus’ a ‘genocide’, the film seeks to bring to the forefront the atrocities faced by the Kashmir Pandits in January 1990 and the years leading to the fateful night as well. It shows, in great graphic detail, the way they were forced to leave their homes and escape overnight.



The film is doing exceedingly well at the box office and has crossed Rs 240 crore at the Box Office. In fact, it is one of the few films that has managed to do so well in a theatrical release post the pandemic.



The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.



Meanwhile, Siddiqui also has a few projects planned ahead. He will soon be seen in Ahmed Khan's 'Heropanti 2', which will feature Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria as well. Besides this, he will also be part of 'Tiku Weds Sheru', 'Bole Chudiyan' among other projects.

