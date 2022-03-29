Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Filmmakers Should Be Allowed To Add Their Perspective To Real Subjects

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says that after 'The Kashmir Files' other filmmakers will also make films on the same subject.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Filmmakers Should Be Allowed To Add Their Perspective To Real Subjects
The Kashmir Files and Nawazuddin Siddiqui Credit: Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 12:09 pm

After the likes of actors Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the latest to join in appreciating ‘The Kashmir Files’. While the actor is yet to watch the film, he says that the film has touched on the subject in a way, which will, hopefully, lead to more films being made on the subject.

The film is based on the exodus of Kashmir Pandits from Kashmir in January 1990. Talking at a recent public event, Siddiqui said, “Every director has a style of making films. He made a film from his point of view, which is good. Others will also make films from their perspectives, in the future," as reported by Mashable India.

Related stories

‘The Kashmir Files’ Profit Should Be Used For Kashmiri Pandits Welfare: Manish Sisodia

‘Was Single Kashmiri Pandit Family Relocated To Valley By BJP In Last 8 Years’: Arvind Kejriwal On ‘The Kashmir Files’

Akshay Kumar Jokes About ‘The Kashmir Files’ Ruining ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ Collections

He adds, “Filmmakers should be allowed to add their own perspective to films based on real incidents. I cannot speak much more as I have not watched the film yet.”

The film has been doing extremely well despite the claims of a certain section of society that the film’s events are not accurate in nature. Calling the ‘exodus’ a ‘genocide’, the film seeks to bring to the forefront the atrocities faced by the Kashmir Pandits in January 1990 and the years leading to the fateful night as well. It shows, in great graphic detail, the way they were forced to leave their homes and escape overnight. 

The film is doing exceedingly well at the box office and has crossed Rs 240 crore at the Box Office. In fact, it is one of the few films that has managed to do so well in a theatrical release post the pandemic. 

The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Siddiqui also has a few projects planned ahead. He will soon be seen in Ahmed Khan's 'Heropanti 2', which will feature Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria as well. Besides this, he will also be part of 'Tiku Weds Sheru', 'Bole Chudiyan' among other projects.
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nawazuddin Siddiqui The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri Anupam Kher Mithun Chakraborty Darshan Kumar Pallavi Joshi Aamir Khan Akshay Kumar Ajay Devgn Kangana Ranaut Yami Gautam Nawazuddin Siddiqui Vivek Agnihotri Anupam Kher Mithun Chakraborty Darshan Kumar Pallavi Joshi Aamir Khan Akshay Kumar Ajay Devgn Kangana Ranaut Yami Gautam Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Principal Alleges Harassment Over Wearing Hijab In Maharashtra, Resigns

Principal Alleges Harassment Over Wearing Hijab In Maharashtra, Resigns

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Apologises To Chris Rock; Says, 'Joke Was Too Much For Me To Bear'

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Apologises To Chris Rock; Says, 'Joke Was Too Much For Me To Bear'