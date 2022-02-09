Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Meri Aadhi Life Vanity Van Mein Guzar Gayi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carved a name for himself in the film industry thanks to his hard work and dedication. The actor finally realised his ambitions by constructing a bungalow in Mumbai, which he named 'Nawab' in honour of his father. Siddiqui's new Mumbai home photos have gone viral, capturing the hearts of millions. The actor changed careers and renovated his home as an interior designer. In a new interview, he expressed his joy at having realised his dream.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor stated that he did not intend to buy a new home. Someone showed him a plot, and the rest is history. “Of course there’s hard work, and I created it as well. Logon ne kahin na kahin mera struggle dekha hai, shayad isiliye voh Khushi hoti hai unhe. I don’t know main kitna rahunga uss ghar mein kyunki meri aadhi life toh vanity van mein hi guzar gayi. Zyaada time toh set pe hi rehta hai, vahi toh rona hai,” he said.

“About the house, it’s where you come to relax, that’s how I got this created, for me to rest. I have used only three colors in the entire house, you won’t find a fourth color anywhere- wooden, white and sky blue.There is a garden, and a cabin where I will read my scripts, and think,” he added.

In terms of work, Siddiqui has 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' and 'Heropanti 2' in the works for 2021. He'll also be seen opposite actress Avneet Kaur in actress Kangana Ranaut's 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.