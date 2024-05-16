‘Madame Web’ kicks off well and will keep you hooked by sparking curiosity about two different timelines. Like Cassandra herself, you too will end up being confused about the visions she’s seeing; the movie will keep you thinking about what’s going on. However, as more characters start to come into the picture, the story starts to feel a bit unclear. It seemed like Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Claire Parker, and S.J. Clarkson struggled with moving the plot forward smoothly. The entire narrative started to feel like it was written out of convenience. Questions arise like what has Ezekiel been up to all these years, how he got his powers, how is Cassandra (mind you, she’s a wanted person) able to travel across continents without getting caught, or how come the police aren’t showing up within seconds if there’s a helicopter that blasted mid-air. There are so many questions, and together, they just don’t give you answers.