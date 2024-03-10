At the pageant, Pyszkova's 'Beauty With A Purpose' project centered on "quality education for children" and the model said interacting with children in the slums of Dharavi inspired her.

"All the days (I spent in India) were very colourful and different. We visited many beautiful projects and places. For example, we (all contestants) visited the ‘Dharavi Project’ where we felt very inspired because we were able to interact with children who are trying to reach their dreams through music. It was incredible. I would be happy to see them again very soon,” the Miss World 2024 told PTI here.