Millie Bobby Brown’s Oops Moment Will Leave You Gasping - Watch Video

“‘I bought you this ring because your mom wouldn’t let me take her ring,’ which is the one I’m wearing, this is her ring. My Mom was like ‘Absolutely not Jake, you’re not taking my ring down there, I know you’ll drop it.’ And sure enough, I did,” explained Millie Bobby Brown. Well, it surely goes on to show how well mom knew the two of them. She was so confident that at least one of them would screw it up and her ring would end up at the bottom of the sea.