Migration Trilogy Co-Director Alex Law Kai-Yum Dies At 69

Screenwriter-director Alex Law Kai-Yum, who is known for his work on 'Echoes Of The Rainbow', passed away at the age of 69. The cause of death is yet unknown, reports Deadline.



The South China Morning Post reports that the Hong Kong Film Directors' Guild released a statement confirming Law's passing. He was previously the organisation's vice-chairman. As per Deadline, Law often worked with long-time partner Mabel Cheung Yuen-Ting, whom he met while studying at New York University.



Together, they made the 'Migration Trilogy: Illegal Immigrant', 'An Autumn's Tale' and 'Eight Tales Of Gold'; which he wrote and Cheung directed.



Deadline noted that Cheung produced Law's 2010's 'Echoes Of The Rainbow' which won the Crystal Bear Best Film prize in the Generation Kplus section of the Berlin Film Festival as well as Best Screenplay at the Hong Kong Film Awards. Other collaborations included 1988's 'Painted Faces' and 1998's 'City Of Glass'.



Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Joe Wong Chi-cho, who also serves as vice-chairman of the Hong Kong Film Development Council, told South China Morning Post, "Alex had a strong passion for film throughout his life. He was dedicated to nurturing talent and strove to promote the development of Hong Kong films over the years. We are deeply saddened by the passing of Alex and will fondly remember him."

[With Inputs From IANS]