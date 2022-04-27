Megan Fox Talks About Being Away From Her Kids, Says She 'Cries Often'

Actress Megan Fox has opened about the challenges she faces as a mother. The actress said that she is away from her kids because of her busy filming schedules and that ‘it’s hard’.

Fox explained to Glamour, "I travel for long periods of time, and they have to attend school, which is what it is. I wish I could take them out to travel with me, it would make things a lot easier.”

She went on the add, "I cry often, every new moon usually. I get in the bath and cry a lot about it because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way, they are my DNA.”

Fox has three children, Journey River (5), Bodhi Ransom (8) and Noah Shannon (9) from her ex Brian Austin Green, whom she divorced in 2020 after being married for 10 years.

As she discussed about her children and feeling towards them, Fox went on to mention that her ex-husband also influences that factor that she cannot spend enough time with the kids, because they have a joint custody.

Fox said, "It's hard to not feel obligated to be with them all the time or to constantly feel like I'm not doing a good enough job. But I'm also separated from their father. So, I can only have them half of the time.”

She continued, "That just is what it is, and in some ways that allows me to have moments for myself, where I can live my life as me, not just always being someone's mother and that's nice, but you always struggle with the guilt, kind of feeling like, 'I haven't done enough.' “

Fox talked about her elder son Noah’s desire to wear dresses and said that he started wearing them from when he was two. She then said that she, "bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is.”

"Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want, and that doesn't even have to have anything to do with your sexuality.”

Fox mentioned that she has been incorporating these things into the daily life of kids to make things less weird or strange. She continued, "I can't control the way other people react to my children. I can't control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them. That's also why I don't really put my children on Instagram or social media.”

"I'm so proud of my kids. Noah is an unbelievable pianist. He can learn Mozart's concerto in an hour. I want people to see that, but I also don't want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they're going to say.” Concluded Fox