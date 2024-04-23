Rudolph talked about how she wanted to carve a path for herself. She added that she knew that her parents were famous, but she knew that to become a comedian, she would have had to do it herself. She continued, “I understand that drive to be somewhere else — forage in a new city and create my own path. But that’s a huge undertaking. I wasn’t like, ‘Oh my dad writes songs, that’s gonna make me a comedian.' There was no direct line. I knew I had to get there myself.”