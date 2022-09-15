Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Marvel Studios Ropes In Jeff Loveness To Pen Script Of 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'

Jeff Loveness
Jeff Loveness imdb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 6:49 pm

Marvel Studios has roped in screenwriter Jeff Loveness to pen the script for its next "Avengers" movie.

Titled "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty", the movie was announced by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige along with its follow-up "Avengers: Secret Wars" during the San Diego Comic-Con in July.

According to entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter, Loveness will join filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, who was recently set as director on the project.

Loveness, who became popular for his work on writing on popular animated series "Rick & Morty", is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as he has penned the script of the upcoming movie "Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania".

Cretton previously worked with Marvel on the 2021 blockbuster "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings".

Feige will produce "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty", which will make its debut on May 2, 2025.

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, MCU fans are aware that at the centre of the movie is MCU's next big villain after Thanos -- Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.

The supervillain first featured in the final episode of Disney+ series "Loki" and will play a major role in the Paul Rudd-led "Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania", which will be released in February 2023.

