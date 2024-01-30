Martin Short Dismisses Dating Rumours With ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Co-Star Meryl Streep

Martin Short was previously married to actress Nancy Dolman for almost 30 years, from 1980 until her unfortunate passing from ovarian cancer in 2010. The couple had three children during their marriage. On the other hand, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ actress, confirmed by PEOPLE in October 2023, went through a separation from her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer. The long-time couple, who parted ways amicably, raised four children during their time together.