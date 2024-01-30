Martin Short Dismisses Dating Rumours With ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Co-Star Meryl Streep

It’s no surprise that many fans want to see on-screen couples become romantic partners in real life too. Falling prey to these rumours are now Martin Short and Meryl Streep. However, Short has addressed these dating rumours on 'Club Random with Bill Maher,' dispelling any and all claims of a romantic involvement with his 74-year-old 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star.
After many rumours surfaced, Martin Short has broken his silence on the kind of relationship he shares with Meryl Streep.
After being called a “power couple” by the host in his podcast, Short, 73, went on to say, “We are not a couple. We are just very close friends.” This statement alone is enough to quash the hopes all fans had of seeing the two romantically involved in a relationship.
To this, Maher in a light-hearted way responded, “Well, you should because there’s nothing more powerful in Hollywood than a power couple.” He went on to cite examples of various couples including Tom Cruise-Nicole Kidman, and Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie.
The buzz about a potential romantic involvement between these two renowned actors stemmed from footage at the Golden Globe Awards a few weeks ago, where they were observed sharing friendly interactions, and having a close connection.
Even at that time, a source close to the ‘Three Amigos’ actor confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair “are just very good friends, nothing more.”
Martin Short was previously married to actress Nancy Dolman for almost 30 years, from 1980 until her unfortunate passing from ovarian cancer in 2010. The couple had three children during their marriage. On the other hand, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ actress, confirmed by PEOPLE in October 2023, went through a separation from her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer. The long-time couple, who parted ways amicably, raised four children during their time together.