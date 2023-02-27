Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Marking 13 Years Of Belonging To The Film Industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Expresses Gratitude

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 2:14 pm

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made her acting debut with the Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave' in 2010, and received a lot of appreciation for her performance on the song 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise', has completed 13 years in the film industry and she expressed gratitude towards her fans for giving her their love and support.

She posted a picture of colourful flowers and wrote in the caption: "The older I get, the farther I go. I just feel deeply thankful for all the love and affection and for each new day and all the good things it brings. So many things that used to affect me don't anymore. Just a wave of love and gratitude everyday. Thank you."
 

Her friends and fans also congratulated her for successfully completing 13 years in the industry.

One wrote: "I know how and where you started and looking at how you are today makes me swell up with pride!! To 13 years of a career handled with Grace, Grit, Hustle, Talent, Integrity and a NEVER GIVE UP attitude..The New Chapter that has just started looks so good..Keep Going Iron Lady.."

Another friend shared her old picture and wrote: "Look at this photo I found :) @instrogrammer clicked it 14 years back on our terrace :) Congratulations on 13 years @samantharuthprabhuoffl here's to plenty more."

In her previous tweet also she mentioned: "I feel all of this love. It is what keeps me going. Now and forever, I am what I am because of you. 13 years and we are just getting started."

On the professional front, Samantha is known for her works in Telugu and Tamil cinema including 'Dookudu' , 'Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu', 'Attarintiki Daredi, 'Kaththi', 'Theri', and thriller series 'The Family Man', among others.

