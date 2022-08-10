Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan To Headline Ethan Coen's Solo Directorial Venture

Ethan Coen, one half of the acclaimed directing duo Coen Brothers, has roped in "The Maid" star and Geraldine Viswanathan of "Blockers" fame for his untitled solo directorial debut.

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 11:03 pm

The movie, set up at Working Title and Focus Features, marks Ethan's first time helming a film on his own after having spent his career co-directing and writing films such as "The Big Lebowski" and "Inside Llewyn Davis" with his brother Joel.

According to entertainment website Deadline, plot and character details are being kept under wraps for the new feature.

Ethan co-wrote the movie with his wife Tricia Cooke. They are also producing with Robert Graf and Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Production is expected to begin later this year.

