Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini

Manisha Koirala recalled an incident with a male photographer who asked her to wear a bikini for a photoshoot. Read on to know what she said.

Manisha Koirala
Actress Manisha Koirala has been in the industry for more than three decades. Manisha has encountered highs and lows in both her personal and professional life. In a recent interview with Filmfare, she opened up about how Bollywood was during the 90s and also recalled an incident with a male photographer who asked her to wear a bikini for a photoshoot. Read on to know what she said.

Elaborting on the incident, Manisha said at the initial stage of her career, she was asked to go and take photographs, and she met a famous photographer. The actress went to him with her mom, and initially, the photographer told her that she is the next superstar. He then gave Manisha a two-piece bikini and asked her to wear it. She told him, ‘Sir, I wear this when I go to the beach or for a swim, but if this is the way I have to get into the movies, I don’t want it, and I am not wearing that.'

When she told him about her inhibitions, he scolded her. The 'Khamoshi' actor also told the photographer, 'Either you shoot me fully clothed otherwise I am… ‘. She continued, ''I remember he gave me a big dialogue. He said, ‘Jo mitti pighalne se sharmati ho uske murti kaise banaye (The clay that refuses to melt, how do I make a statue from it)’. Manisha hasn't forgotten what he said. She also said that the same person clicked her photographs when she was a big celebrity and said, 'Oh, I knew you were going to be a big star'. ''Not to be mean to the person, but their conscience level was that. Their exposure was that, so they behaved like that,'' added Koirala.

Manisha Koirala was last seen in Netflix web series 'Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She was raved for her stellar act in it.

