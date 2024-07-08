Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini

When she told him about her inhibitions, he scolded her. The 'Khamoshi' actor also told the photographer, 'Either you shoot me fully clothed otherwise I am… ‘. She continued, ''I remember he gave me a big dialogue. He said, ‘Jo mitti pighalne se sharmati ho uske murti kaise banaye (The clay that refuses to melt, how do I make a statue from it)’. Manisha hasn't forgotten what he said. She also said that the same person clicked her photographs when she was a big celebrity and said, 'Oh, I knew you were going to be a big star'. ''Not to be mean to the person, but their conscience level was that. Their exposure was that, so they behaved like that,'' added Koirala.