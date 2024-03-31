Art & Entertainment

Manisha Chitrode: ‘Good Luck’ Stresses Importance Of Respecting Feelings Of Elders

Actress Manisha Chitrode, who has worked in shows such as 'Pavitra Rishta 2', 'Kahan Hum Kahan Tum' and 'Mere Sai', is now gearing up for her upcoming film 'Good Luck', which she says emphasises on the importance of acknowledging feelings of the elders.