'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Producer Manish Shah Opens Up On Halting The Theatrical Release Of The Film's Hindi-Dubbed Version

Film producer Manish Shah opened up about stopping the theatrical release the Hindi-dubbed version of actor Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. Shah’s plan to release the dubbed version of the movie was opposed by the makers of Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Shehzada’ which is the official Hindi remake of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Shah explained the process of dubbing saying, “A lot of effort goes into it. First, I watch the movie with subtitles and make my notes about it. Later I sit down with the writers and tell them what changes I want in the movie. I tell them the nuances that I want to see in the characters. When the script is ready I read and re-read, give notes to write and make changes. Then the dubbing begins. And once it’s completed, I watch it and make changes in editing. Every small thing in the movie is handled by me.”

Shah had earlier publicly stated that ‘Shehzada's’ lead actor, Aaryan, had threatened to walk out if the Hindi dubbed version of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ was released in theatres. Shah dropped the film's theatrical plans in the face of mounting pressure from ‘Shehzada's’ producers.

“He (Allu Aravind) felt it could affect ‘Shehzada’. He was not keen on the film (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo) coming to theatres. I have immense respect for him as a filmmaker and an individual, so I stopped the release,” added Shah.

He did, however, add that he was not "disappointed" that ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ was not released in theatres because he has other plans for the film. On February 13, the Hindi version of Allu's film will premiere on his entertainment channel Dhinchaak TV. “It (premiere) is going to be humongous,” he claimed.

Shah went on to say that he believes that Bollywood filmmakers could learn a few things from south films about making films for mass consumption. “Filmmakers should give people what they have not seen before. People want the scale of the movie to be big. Before ‘Pushpa’, we had ‘Robot’. About 15 years ago, the film had collected Rs 20 crore at the box office. And then there was ‘Baahubali 1’ and ‘Baahubali 2’. ‘KGF’ did a decent business.”