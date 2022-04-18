Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Mandana Karimi Evicted From Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’

Actress Mandana Karimi who made some shocking revelations on the show ‘Lock Upp’, hosted by actress Kangana Ranaut, has been eliminated from the show.

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 1:19 pm

Actress Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' is heading towards its finale and becoming more intense for the contestants and the audience. The reality show has a history of utmost unpredictability. While on one side, actor Prince Narula is seen entering the show as a troublemaker, on the other side, audiences witnessed the elimination of actress Mandana Karimi.

Mandana Karimi, who had entered the show with a certain experience in the reality shows, is finally eliminated from 'Lock Upp'. From the time, she entered the show, Karimi was seen getting into fights with all the contestants. From getting upset with Zeeshan Khan for calling her bipolar to her being called flop heroine by Azma Fallah, she has always been in the news for one or the other reason. Recently, she also got into a huge fight with Ali Merchant when he took her name after finding hair strands in the breakfast. Not just that Merchant also called Karimi a golddigger and too was a cause of a massive fight between the two.

Notably, Karimi was also seen revealing her secret on the show about her relationship with a renowned filmmaker, which even led to her becoming pregnant and her getting an abortion done later. She was seen being consoled by Ranaut.

Over the last few weeks, 'Lock Upp' has turned out to be one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT. It airs on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

