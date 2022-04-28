Malayali Actress Mythili Gets Married At Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple

Malayalam film industry's actress Mythili got married to architect Sambath on April 28 at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple. The couple will host a reception later in Kochi, according to Indian Express.

Brighty Balachandran is the original name of Mythili and she hails fro Konni in Kerala.

Make-up artist of the actor shared pictures from her wedding. During the early morning wedding, the actor was dressed in a traditional golden and white bridal saree called ‘kasavu’. On the other hand, the groom was dressed in a traditional mundu with crisp white shirt.

The couple also wore tulsi lead garlands around their necks and held lotus flower bouquets in their hands. The couple’s intimate moments from the wedding are seen in the video uploaded by Mythili’s make up artist. Sambath is seen putting a thali chain around the actor’s neck as a ritual.

On the professional front, the actress debuted with a murder mystery ‘Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha’ alongside Mammootty. Her upcoming movie is ‘Chattambi’ and she is also trained in classical dance. Before moving to films, Mythili hosted TV show ‘Gaanasallapam’.