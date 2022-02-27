Mahesh Babu's 'Kalaavathi' Single Crosses 50 Million Views

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ first single ‘Kalaavathi’ by Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu is a massive chartbuster. Since its release, the song has received over 50 million views on YouTube and has remained on the top of the charts. It is also the first single to reach 50 million views in the shortest amount of time of 12 days.

The film's second single is in the works and will be released soon. 'Kalaavathi,' a 4.02 minute song written by Ananta Sriram and sung by Sid Sriram for S.Thaman's beautiful composition, is written by Ananta Sriram and sung by Sid Sriram.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is written and directed by filmmaker Parasuram Petla, and it is co-financed with over Rs 60 crores by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, Gopichand Achanta, and Mahesh Babu under their banners Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Cinematographer R.Madhi shot the film, which was edited by Marthand K. Venkatesh.

Other important characters in the film include actors Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and others.