Mahashivratri: Films That Showcases The Power Of Lord Shiva

It is true that Bollywood films are known for its song, dance and romance. But religion has also been an important aspect of numerous Bollywood films. 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Amar Akbar Anthony' (1977), 'Oh My God' (2012), 'PK' (2014), and many other films have time and again showcased the Indian gods in some form or the other.

Lord Shiva has been the theme and the backdrop of many films in recent times. Many filmmakers have paid tribute to Shiva in some form or the other in their movies. Today, as the world celebrated Mahashivratri, here are a few films that showcase and highlight the mystical abilities of Shiva.

‘Baahubali’ (2015)

The Mahashivratri celebration lets followers learn more about their lord and become closer to him, and strangely, similar elements are used in the superhit film 'Baahubali.' For the uninitiated, actor Prabhas plays the part of Shiva, a young guy who grows up to be a great devotee of Lord Shiva. His actual commitment was on display as he hoisted a massive Shivalinga on his shoulders. The film also has a song devoted to Lord Shiva, titled 'Kaun Hai Vo,' which plays while Prabhas is carrying the deity's statue.

‘Shivaay’ (2016)

'Shivaay,' starring actor Ajay Devgn, is a must-see film for any Shiva fan since it deals with human aspects of the deity. Devgn plays the role of Shivaay, a climber, in the film. Devgn, who also directed the film, attempted to depict Lord Shiva's flaws as well as his benevolence in the 2016 release. The film's title tune, 'Bolo Har Har,' is also dedicated to Lord Shiva, proving that the film depicts Lord Shiva as the remover of all evil. Surprisingly, Devgn himself is a devout disciple of Lord Shiva in real life. He has a large tattoo of Shiva's visage on his chest, along with the OM symbol.

‘Kedarnath’ (2018)

Director Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’ was set in the holy town of the same name, which is set in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag area. The place has become famous due to the old Kedarnath Temple, which is devoted to Lord Shiva. 'Kedarnath,' which was released in 2018, is set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. The story centres mostly on a Hindu girl (played by Sara Ali Khan) and a Muslim porter (played by late Sushant Singh Rajput), who fall in love in Kedarnath. One of the most essential ideas presented by the movie was that when you assist another human being, Shiva exists inside you. To add to that, listening to music composer Amit Trivedi's wonderful devotional song 'Namo Namo' from the film on this Mahashivratri would undoubtedly be the icing on the cake.

‘Satellite Shankar’ (2019)

Actor Sooraj Pancholi's 'Satellite Shankar,' like others, has a Shiva connection. In the film, Pancholi can briefly transfer his fellow jawans to their loved ones by utilising a technology associated with Lord Shiva. Filmmaker Irfan Kamal directed the film. Even though the film was not a great hit at the box-office, it amassed a huge fan following on the OTT platforms when it was released online.

Also, this year, there will be films like 'Brahmastra' starring actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and many others. The film has been in the making for quite a few years, and after multiple release dates having been shifted, it is presumed to finally hit theatres later this year.

Then the sequel to 'OMG: Oh My God', which stars actor Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, is scheduled to be released this year.