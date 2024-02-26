Madirakshi Mundle Takes Inspiration From Sridevi For First Negative Role

Talking about the role, Madirakshi shared: "As a fan of the legendary Sridevi, her character of negative roles has always stunned me. When this role came to me, I immediately knew that she was my point of reference. I'm very blessed to have the chance to borrow inspiration from my idol for a show that's garnering a lot of love."

"I have been part of shows that are household favourites even now and all of them featured me in positive roles. I was hoping for a project that showcased my range as an actor and a lot of offers came my way to diversify my acting repertoire, but I was waiting for something that thrilled me," she added.