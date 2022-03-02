Luv Ranjan And Alisha Vaid's Dreamy Wedding Pics

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan got married to longtime girlfriend Alisa Vaid in Agra last month. He shared pictures from his wedding on his Instagram profile on Monday. The director wore a white and gold sherwani made by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, while Vaid picked a red lehenga by fashion designer Sabyasachi.

Ranjan wrote in his Instagram post: "As Alisha and Luv begin their new journey together, we seek your blessings and love (sic)." Later, several stars who attended the wedding shared moments from it.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, also attended the wedding, shared some inside pictures from the festivities. He captioned it: "Chalo abhi forever wala rishta confirmed hai. Congratulations to Luv and Alisha officially finally and also I can post whatever little we remember from our time in Agra (sic)." He added the hashtags "#photodump, #yaarkishaadi and #foreverlove (sic)".

Actor Sunny Singh, who featured in Luv Ranjan's films ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, wrote this while sharing the pictures: "So happy to celebrate this day with you both! Wishing you lots of love and happiness and a fun filled future together. Bhaiya ans phabi (sic)."

Luv Ranjan is known for directing the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ series. He also directed the 2018 film ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ which hit the box office. He will soon direct a project starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.