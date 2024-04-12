Is it easier to build a connection with someone when you don’t know how they look? The recently released Netflix original ‘Love, Divided’ explores this question. A remake of the 2015 French movie ‘Blind Date,’ it centres on two neighbours whose romance blossoms through heartfelt conversations rather than physical attraction. In a world where dating apps often play matchmaker, for Valentina and David, it’s a wall. So, if you’re planning to give this a watch, here’s all you need to know about ‘Love, Divided.’
‘Love, Divided’: Story
Valentina (Aitana) is a pianist who moves into her new apartment, eager to start her independent life away from the shadows of her ex-boyfriend. However, on the first night, she hears strange and terrifying noises coming from the next door. Initially frightened, she soon realizes that her neighbour, David (Fernando Guallar), is deliberately making these noises to scare her away and make her move out. David lives in a building that, I might add, falls under a different district but is attached to Valentina’s apartment. His motivation for this behaviour lies in the need for utter silence to develop games and toys. Any noise from the other side of the wall is considered a distraction. Once Valentina learns of this, the two embark on a challenge to see who will empty their respective flats first, resorting to all sorts of bizarre tactics to irritate each other. However, as time passes, they find a middle ground. Could this be the start of something more than just neighbourly agreement, or could romance be brewing in the air, more like, through the wall?
‘Love, Divided’: Performances
‘Love, Divided’ marks popular Spanish singer Aitana Ocaña’s much-anticipated film debut, who takes centre stage as Valentina. Honestly, she has the perfect girl-next-door appearance for a rom-com like this. However, at times, it felt like she was overdoing her character, particularly in trying to convey a sense of innocence that may seem forced and outdated in today’s day and age. Irrespective of it, you can’t help but adore her, especially with the bangs!
On the other hand, Fernando Guallar breathes life into the character of David, a person who’s shy, introverted, hates people, and hasn’t stepped outside of his home in almost three years. The actor’s portrayal of a man navigating a rollercoaster of emotions is praiseworthy. With his adorable and geeky demeanour, he plays the character exactly as how one would imagine him to be.
Aitana and Fernando have undeniable chemistry, despite much of their interaction being through a wall. Their charm and cuteness shine through, following the classic enemies-to-lovers trope as they try to navigate an unexpected situation. Their bickering and engaging conversations feel authentic, while the gradual development of trust and affection between them, though quick, feels too good to be true.
‘Love, Divided’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
The first half of the film captivated me, immersing me in the characters’ lives, quirks, and aspirations, making me feel like a part of it. However, as the story progressed, I found myself gradually disconnecting from what was happening. While on the surface, the plot seems sweet, there was just something inexplicably missing. The premise, much like the walls of their apartments, felt thin, but it wasn’t off-putting. There’s also some humour that will make you smile. What stands out is how well-drawn the characters are, thanks to Marta Sánchez. While the two leads are great together, considering they hardly have any screen time together, their individual character arcs have also been paid attention to, although I wished for more emphasis on this aspect. Additionally, it’s the supporting cast’s dialogues that leave a more significant impact in creating whatever little impact the movie had.
While rom-coms are a fan-favourite genre, there’s nothing too grand about this film directed by Patricia Font that will draw you in. Let language really not stop you, I think the film makes for a giddy fun watch. The film relies on familiar tropes and predictable plot beats, but it effectively delivers on its intended purpose as light entertainment.
What really stood out in the entire film was the camerawork. There’s attention to detail and clever use of various camera angles. Both characters’ apartments have been given a clear view of with the help of high-angle shots; I think those scenes were the highlight of the film for me. Even the pacing is steady. The story doesn’t drag on for too long; it’s a breezy watch, with no skip moments at all.
With one of the main characters being a pianist, one should really expect some musical compositions. The piano accompanied by Aitana’s voice is mesmerizing, and brownie points to the Beethoven rendition. Aside from this, the background music, like the whimsical or intriguing melodies, give it a very typical rom-com feel.
‘Love, Divided’: Cast & Crew
Director: Patricia Font
Cast: Aitana Ocaña, Fernando Guallar, Natalia Rodríguez, Adam Jezierski, Paco Tous, Miguel Ángel Muñoz, Àlex Maruny
Available On: Netflix
Duration: 1 hour 38 minutes
Premiere Date: April 12, 2024
Genre: Romantic, Comedy
Language: Spanish
‘Love, Divided’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes.
Outlook’s Verdict
As someone who’s a sucker for rom-coms, ‘Love, Divided’ was a breezy watch for me. While the film doesn’t have a major ‘wow’ moment, it manages to keep viewers mildly invested in its charming romance and frothy emotions. It has its moments of over-drama and full-circle moments, but overall, it’s quirky. If you’re looking for an easy-to-watch movie, then ‘Love, Divided’ can be your go-to for the weekend. Like I said before, don’t let language discourage you from giving something new a try.