Valentina (Aitana) is a pianist who moves into her new apartment, eager to start her independent life away from the shadows of her ex-boyfriend. However, on the first night, she hears strange and terrifying noises coming from the next door. Initially frightened, she soon realizes that her neighbour, David (Fernando Guallar), is deliberately making these noises to scare her away and make her move out. David lives in a building that, I might add, falls under a different district but is attached to Valentina’s apartment. His motivation for this behaviour lies in the need for utter silence to develop games and toys. Any noise from the other side of the wall is considered a distraction. Once Valentina learns of this, the two embark on a challenge to see who will empty their respective flats first, resorting to all sorts of bizarre tactics to irritate each other. However, as time passes, they find a middle ground. Could this be the start of something more than just neighbourly agreement, or could romance be brewing in the air, more like, through the wall?